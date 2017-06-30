How much does altitude affect the taste of wine? What about cellaring wine at high altitude?

First up, I need to squash the rumor that drinking alcohol at high altitudes will make you feel its effects sooner- multiple studies have proven that altitude alone does not have an effect on alcohol's potency . That's not to say altitude won't make you feel funny: I've personally experienced that light-headed, lethargic feeling of "altitude sickness," and a glass of wine on top of that will certainly amplify those feelings.

