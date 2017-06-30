How an engineer followed his nose to become an acclaimed winemaker in the Okanagan

Karnail Sidhu has been an electrical engineer, a new immigrant and a farmhand. Now, Navneet Alang writes, he's an award-winning Okanagan winemaker - one who doesn't drink alcohol Kalala Organic Estate Winery owner Karnail Sidhu began his wine-making career after immigrating to Canada in 1993, when he found his first job working in a vineyard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.