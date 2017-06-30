Harrods to invest millions in new win...

Harrods to invest millions in new wine rooms

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Luxury London department store Harrods is to open a new 'multi-million pound' wine and spirits area in spring next year, the drinks business can exclusively reveal. Speaking to db yesterday afternoon, the newly-appointed director of food, wines and spirits at Harrods, Alex Dower, said that a major investment in drinks was taking place at the famous Knightsbridge store, which, he stressed, was dedicated to having the best possible drinks offer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 13 hr Pabloito 22
News Weekend Wine: Wine-making memories Mon they just know wo... 1
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun '17 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,402 • Total comments across all topics: 282,250,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC