Harrods to invest millions in new wine rooms

Luxury London department store Harrods is to open a new 'multi-million pound' wine and spirits area in spring next year, the drinks business can exclusively reveal. Speaking to db yesterday afternoon, the newly-appointed director of food, wines and spirits at Harrods, Alex Dower, said that a major investment in drinks was taking place at the famous Knightsbridge store, which, he stressed, was dedicated to having the best possible drinks offer.

