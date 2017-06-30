Grampians, Pyrenees wines showcased

Grampians, Pyrenees wines showcased

Considered Ballarat's favourite winter wine tasting event, The Red Series is at the Ballarat Mining Exchange between 1pm and 6pm on Saturday, July 29. The event brings together under one roof 24 winemakers from the Grampians and Pyrenees regions and will include wine tastings, a grazing paddock offering a wonderful food experience, as well as music. Sponsored by Ballarat BMW, Grampians winemakers to be included in the event are A.T Richardson, The Story Wines, Mountainside Wines, SubRosa Wine, Seppelt Great Western, Montara Wines, Clarnette and Ludvigsen Wines, Kimbarra Wines, Mount Langi Ghiran, Best's Wines and Grampians Estate.

