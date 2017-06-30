Gerry Frank's picks: Dallas has plenty to offer for solar eclipse weekend
With an estimated million visitors coming to Oregon for the solar eclipse, it's important to plan your viewing weekend ahead of time, especially with most places being sold out of reservations already.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|17 hr
|not nearly
|24
|Weekend Wine: Wine-making memories
|Jul 3
|they just know wo...
|1
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun '17
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC