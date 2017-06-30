Chief judge Jim Harr says most winemakers have coped with poor weather
The initial test for this year's wine vintage is underway with a record number of 1400 entries received for the New World Wine Awards. While the harvest is much smaller due to poor weather over the summer, chief judge Jim HarrA© says most winemakers have been able to cope.
