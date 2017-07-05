Chicken is marinated with lemon and garlic before grilling, then...
A double-lemon hit flavors this simple grilled chicken - from the marinade and then the grilled fruit's juice. You'll want a wine to contrast that acidity or match it, like these three from Austria, Italy and France.
