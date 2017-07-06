Cheers: Amazon is now making its own wine
Cheers: Amazon is now making its own wine Company partnering with Oregon winery to create brand of wines. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://usat.ly/2utU3Qi The tech giant is partnering with the King Estate Winery based in Eugene, Ore., to develop its own wine label, called Next.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|13 hr
|Liqual
|23
|Weekend Wine: Wine-making memories
|Jul 3
|they just know wo...
|1
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun '17
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC