California Wine of the Week: Storrs Winery and Vineyards 2015 Chardonnay, Santa Cruz Mountains

Storrs Winery presents a smooth, drinkable wine perfect for the summer with its 2015 Chardonnay from the Santa Cruz Mountains. Tropical and lush, the wine also has nice bright acids and structure without being too tart.

