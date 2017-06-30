Borough Wines to open tenth store

Borough Wines to open tenth store

Read more: The Drinks Business

Borough Wines is set to open its tenth London store, in Turnham Green, this month as it spreads across the south-west of London. The new shop will include a bar in one corner in addition to the main retail outlet, as well as a tasting room where it can host events and pop-ups, co-director Corinna Pyke said.

Chicago, IL

