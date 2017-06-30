Bordeaux 2016: HK's wine merchants cautious after EP 2010
As the 2016 en primeur draws to a close, Hong Kong and China's wine merchants are showing more caution towards this year's campaign, prompted by price increases and lack of return. The caution shown among wine merchants reflects a diminished interest in Bordeaux's annual en primeur, as retailers seem to have lost confidence in gaining profits from the campaign, especially those saddled with stocks from past vintages, that are sold at generally the same price or cheaper than first purchased.
