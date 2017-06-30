A perfect pairing: art and wine

The Artists of the Okanagan-Similkameen are taking their show on the road in July, painting en plein air, as part of the Art and Wine in the Vines weekend. The new event is a partnership with the Federation of Canadian Artists joining forces with Liquidity and Noble Ridge Wineries in Okanagan Falls for a weekend of wine, artworks and culinary treats on July 15 and 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

