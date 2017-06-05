Yealands Wine Group Sells Crossroads ...

Yealands Wine Group Sells Crossroads Winery

The Crossroads Winery in Hawke's Bay can claim twenty-five years of quality, award-winning winemaking in New Zealand. A large part of Crossroads' success has come from its boutique, hand-crafted style and small-parcel sourcing within Hawke's Bay.

Chicago, IL

