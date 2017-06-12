Yamanashi aims to become center for wine-based tourism
In Yamanashi Prefecture, the top producer of wine made only from grapes grown in Japan, three cities have come together to create a plan for a wine resort. The cities of Koshu, Fuefuki and Yamanashi, which together host some 60 wineries, are collaborating to promote the area as a resort where tourists can stay at ryokan Japanese-style inns with onsen hot springs while exploring wineries and other local attractions.
