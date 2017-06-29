Wines announced for a Red, White & Bluesa
CLEARLAKE OAKS >> Lake County wine professionals gathered in mid-June at Gregory Graham Wines in the Red Hills to blind test 91 Lake County wines, submitted by local wineries. The goal of the tasting was to choose the top Lake County wines to compete in the people's choice competition of Red, White & Blues being hosted by the Lake County Winery Association , and being held at Brassfield Estate Winery in Clearlake Oaks on Saturday, July 1. Red, White & Blues is a new twist on an old favorite,” said LCWA Chairperson, Raven Sprague of Steele Wines.
