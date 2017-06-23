Winemaker, Maryland nonprofit team up...

Winemaker, Maryland nonprofit team up to promote Chesapeake Bay oyster restoration

Most people know wine and oysters go well together, but a recent partnership between a Maryland nonprofit and a Massachusetts company is giving the pairing meaning far beyond food etiquette. Proud Pour, a Boston-based manufacturer of wines, recently struck a pact with Maryland's Oyster Recovery Partnership to aid projects helping re-establish oyster reefs in several of the state's waterways.

