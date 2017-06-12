Wine tasting evening in Norwich hoste...

Wine tasting evening in Norwich hosted by Andy Newman will raise money for the blind

Wine lovers will have the chance to hone their palates in the name of charity at a wine tasting with a difference hosted by Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News food and drink writer Andy Newman. The 'Great Grape Challenge' promises to be an evening of fun learning about the 'top ten' grape varieties in aid of the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind .

