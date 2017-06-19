Wine students bottle fruits of their labour
First year Bachelor of Viticulture and Winemaking students in Blenheim have been sipping the sweet taste of success as their own creations were finally bottled last week. It is the culmination of months of hard work for the students who all hope to pursue a career in the industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marlborough Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|Sat
|Franki
|13
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC