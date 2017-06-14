Wine Spectator spotlights LI
Even if you can't distinguish a black cherry from a red currant note in your favorite glass of East End merlot, Wine Spectator has you covered. The magazine is continuing to focus on Long Island vineyards and, in its June 15 issue, profiles the region's winemakers.
