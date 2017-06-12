Wine: Paul Hobbs introduces inaugural vintage in Armenia

World renowned winemaker Paul Hobbs visited Armenia on May 7 and 8 to introduce the Yacoubian-Hobbs label, as well as to visit the vineyard and oversee winery operations, Asbarez reports. Yacoubian-Hobbs is a partnership between Paul Hobbs and the Yacoubian family focused on crafting boutique, high-quality wines from the Armenian highlands.

