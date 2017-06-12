Wine / Lingering memories of the bare cellar

"How do I know there were four young thieves? The act was caught on CCTV and their faces revealed to me and, subsequently, to the police," writes wine writer RICHARD CALVER THE June/July edition of the wine magazine "Halliday", named by the venerable James Halliday after himself, contains guidance on the cellaring of wines. This feature brought a tear to my eye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra City News.