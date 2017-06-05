Wine fun under winter sun

A sellout crowd attended the two-day Rutherglen Winery Walkabout in what organisers said was among the best in more than 40 years of the events history. More than 15,500 tickets were sold for the annual Queens Birthday weekend festival which saw about 20 Rutherglen district wineries open their cellar doors for visitors.

