Wine fermented in large, concrete eggs
Juan Munoza-Oca, who has made wine in five different countries, has spent the last eight years slowly implementing concrete fermentation. "You have the same amount of oxygen going through the vessel and allowing textural development, but you don't have any aromas that will mask what makes those wines unique," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC