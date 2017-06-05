Wine fermented in large, concrete eggs

Wine fermented in large, concrete eggs

Juan Munoza-Oca, who has made wine in five different countries, has spent the last eight years slowly implementing concrete fermentation. "You have the same amount of oxygen going through the vessel and allowing textural development, but you don't have any aromas that will mask what makes those wines unique," he said.

Chicago, IL

