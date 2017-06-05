Wine export laws improve with age

Scoop

The Ministry of Primary Industries is reviewing part of the Wine Act 2003 to improve the export wine industry, Minister of Food Safety David Bennett says. "Ministry of Primary Industries is currently reviewing export requirements under the Wine Act 2003 to discover ways it can better serve the $1.6 billion export industry," says Mr Bennett.

Chicago, IL

