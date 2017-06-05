Wine country a bright spot for solar

12 hrs ago

The next time you're out tasting in Oregon wine country, look up at the rooftop and you just might see a large solar array. About 50 wineries across the state now use solar energy to help power their estates, having followed in the footsteps of pioneers like Dayton's Sokol Blosser Winery and Stoller Family Estate in the past decade.

