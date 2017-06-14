Why people use glass closures for wine - ask Decanter

David Booth, via email, asks : I ordered a Pinot Noir from Alto Adige in a restaurant recently and the closure was a glass stopper. With the lively debate about cork vs Stelvin, what's your view on this interesting closure? Anne Krebiehl MW replies : These quality stoppers, known as Vino-Lok , eliminate cork taint but look classier than a screwcap.

