Westwell launches England's 'first' amphora wine
English winery Westwell has released what it says is likely the UK's first wine to be fermented in a terracotta amphora. The Kent-based winery has made a very small batch of wine using the amphora, just 685 bottles, and using the Ortega variety, which is at the heart of several of its blends.
