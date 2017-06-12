Weekend Wine: Destination South Africa

Weekend Wine: Destination South Africa

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Baytoday.ca

Recently I attended a South African tasting sponsored by a group of 10 wineries which have banded together to promote quality wines from that nation. Under the tile PIWOSA Premium Independent Wineries of South Africa - their aim is to "shine the spotlight on the flourishing premium South African category."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baytoday.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 16 hr Franki 13
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,848,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC