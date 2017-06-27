Warmer weather needed for growing gra...

Warmer weather needed for growing grapes, Chippewa Falls winery says

Winemakers at River Bend Winery and Distillery, in Chippewa Falls, said on Tuesday that in order to have a successful production this year, the rain needs to stop and Mr. Sun needs to stick around a while longer. Fortunately, with mild winter temperatures this past year, the budding grapes are just about perfect.

