Visit Croatia's first underwater winery

Visit Croatia's first underwater winery

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Independent

If you love wine but trailing round French vineyards or popping over to California Wine Country isn't adventurous enough for you, a trip to Croatia's Peljesac peninsula might need to be on your radar. The Edivo Vina winery in Drace, about an hour north of Dubrovnik, is offering visitors the chance to slip on a wetsuit for a visit to its "underwater cellars" - including bottles stored in a sunken ship at the bottom of the Mali Ston Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... Wed Hmmmm 12
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC