Virgin Wines doubles premium wine range

Virgin Wines has more than doubled its range of higher priced wines and boosted its South African range on the back of an "exciting" harvest. In January, Virgin Wine boss Jay Wright said he was keen to look beyond the retailer's A 8 - A 12 core price bracket at both the higher and lower segments, as its finding showed that while Virgin customers still buy supermarket wine, they tended to look for "special occasion" wines online.

