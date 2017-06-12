Urban winemaking project is the toast of the community in inner Brisbane
Residents in inner-city Brisbane are coming together through a winemaking project that sees them stomping grapes on the footpath. Tony Harding and his wife Tanya started the urban wine project in Red Hill two years ago, and its latest vintage is in full swing.
