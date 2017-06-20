Unfiltered: Lewis Black and Loring Go...

Unfiltered: Lewis Black and Loring Go Noir; Fake Prince Cons Winery

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Wine Spectator

It must get stressful to be perpetually pissed off, but Grammy-winning comedian and rage maestro Lewis Black , a Daily Show contributor and onetime Root of All Evil host, knows how to unwind with a glass of wine, as he's told us before . He's also more charitable offstage, literally: A longtime supporter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Black hosts the organization's annual Ultimate Golf Experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... Tue Solique 14
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,129 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC