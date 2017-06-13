Uncorked: 'Game of Thrones' wines are not just a gimmick
Choose your news! Select the text alerts you want to receive: breaking news, prep sports scores, school closings, weather, and more. But, the talented winemaker, who rose to fame during his 17-year tenure at Williams Selyem and currently makes wine at Three Stick, has none of the closely guarded secrets of the long-awaited seventh season which premieres July 16. “Fans have asked me if I know what will happen next,” Cabral said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|Mon
|Norine
|9
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC