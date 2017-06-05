Ultimate Tapas in Spanish Wine Country

It starts with incredible food products including melt-in-mouth sweet pata negra hams, meaty Cantabrian anchovies, crunchy quick-fried chipirones and aromatic green olive oils. Then comes the festive presentation-particularly in tapas places where you can share lots of small, artful plates and then gesture to a neighbor's food and say, "We'll have some of that!" There is an irresistible excitement to point-and-choose dining-even if you don't always know what you're eating.

