Try not to whine: SAQ delivery delays means less wine on terrasses this weekend
The SociA©tA© des alcools has decided to upgrade one of its wine management systems-right in time for the beginning of summer. Only a week after Grand-Prix weekend, restaurants across the province were told that they would not be receiving their regular wine delivery from the SAQ.
