Treasury Wine to sell French wine in China

4 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Australia's Treasury Wine Estates is set to start selling French wine to China as it seeks to gain a wider share of the world's fastest growing wine market. Treasury Wine already sells some of its luxury and premium Australian wine brands in China, including Penfolds, and started selling some of its best US brands there in late 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Chicago, IL

