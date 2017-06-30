Treasury Wine strengthens China ops

Treasury Wine strengthens China ops

1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Australia's Treasury Wine Estates is seeking to further strengthen its China operations by adding to its portfolio of French wines and establishing warehouse facilities in Shanghai to stock its major Australian, US and French brands. Treasury Wine, which recently launched its own Maison de Grand Esprit brand of premium French wine for the China market, has added Baron Philippe de Rothschild's popular "mass prestige" label Mouton Cadet to the French portfolio, and has also taken on Rothschild's Escudo Rojo label from Chile.

Chicago, IL

