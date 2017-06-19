Torres: We have to defend the culture of wine
Spanish wine giant Miguel Torres used the acceptance speech for his Lifetime Achievement Award at Vinexpo this week to speak out about the need to "defend the culture of wine". Having just been given a Lifetime Achievement Award by The Drinks Business and the Institute of Masters of Wine, Torres took the opportunity to defend wine's importance in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|Sat
|Franki
|13
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC