Top Pio Cesare 2013 wines from Piedmont

Decanter's John Stimpfig interviews Pio Boffa of esteemed Piedmont estate Pio Cesare, and tastes wines from the latest vintage to be released... Pio Boffa is the owner of Pio Cesare , a producer best known for their single vineyard Barolos and Barbarescos , but who also make other Piedmontese specialities such as Moscato d'Asti and Dolcetto d'Alba .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.