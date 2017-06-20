Top 10 supermarket wines: DWWA 2017 Platinum medal winners
At this year's Decanter World Wine Awards, supermarket wines proved they're not only excellent value but also worthy some of the highest accolades. Here are the Platinum medal winners you can find at the supermarket... From over 17,200 entries coming in from all over the world, the following supermarket wines fought off tough competition in their categories to win Platinum medals - the top award given out by Decanter judges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr '17
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC