Top 10 supermarket wines: DWWA 2017 Platinum medal winners

At this year's Decanter World Wine Awards, supermarket wines proved they're not only excellent value but also worthy some of the highest accolades. Here are the Platinum medal winners you can find at the supermarket... From over 17,200 entries coming in from all over the world, the following supermarket wines fought off tough competition in their categories to win Platinum medals - the top award given out by Decanter judges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.