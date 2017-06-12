Tomasello Winery opens tasting room
Tomasello Winery is thrilled to announce the opening of their newest tasting room at Ideal Farm & Garden Centre in Lafayette, New Jersey. “We are honored to be partnering with the Ideal Farms family in their wonderful location,” said Charlie Tomasello.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advertiser News (South).
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|21 hr
|Norine
|9
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC