Tomasello Winery opens tasting room

12 hrs ago Read more: The Advertiser News (South)

Tomasello Winery is thrilled to announce the opening of their newest tasting room at Ideal Farm & Garden Centre in Lafayette, New Jersey. “We are honored to be partnering with the Ideal Farms family in their wonderful location,” said Charlie Tomasello.

Chicago, IL

