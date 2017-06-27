Tickets for fourth Decanter Shanghai ...

Tickets for fourth Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter go on sale

Decanter announces today that it will hold its fourth Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter at the Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong on 18 November 2017. An all-star cast of world class wineries will join Decanter at the event, from ChA teau Margaux to the greatest wineries of Spain, Italy and Australia.

