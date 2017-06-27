Tickets for fourth Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter go on sale
Decanter announces today that it will hold its fourth Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter at the Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong on 18 November 2017. An all-star cast of world class wineries will join Decanter at the event, from ChA teau Margaux to the greatest wineries of Spain, Italy and Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|14 hr
|So you
|17
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC