Theatre wine slammed by Dr Who writer
Sherlock and Dr Who writer Steven Moffat has slammed theatre wines, telling an audience at the Hay Festival that intervals are "stupid" and force people to drink "the worst red wine". The Scottish television writer and producer, who is currently completing final year as a writer and showrunner of the popular BBC series Dr Who and who was speaking at the literary festival, said that he didn't think intervals were necessary, according to a report in The Telegraph.
