The six-pack of success this year from D & D Smith Winery in Norwalk.
The 2017 Ohio Wine Competition results are in and D & D Smith Winery in Norwalk has won a gold medal for its "He Said She Said" wine, with five other wines earning silver or bronze awards. Located at 401 W Main St. in Norwalk, D & D Smith Winery was established in 2008 and has been at its current location since 2009.
