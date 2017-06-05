The best Asda wines to buy
Looking for good wine without breaking the bank? Here are our top picks among wines stocked by UK supermarket Asda, all reviewed by Decanter's expert tasting team. There's some serious value to be had in Asda's 'Extra Special' own label range, but if you can push the budget a little higher it's also worth checking out the branded wines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|4 hr
|Loraine
|8
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC