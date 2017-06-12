Sparkling wine trends: English wine will be a 'must-have for every list'

Sparkling wine will become more site-focused in the future, emulating Grower Champagne, predicted Justin Howard-Sneyd MW in the sparkling wine trends masterclass at the Decanter Great Sparkling Exploration in London, where 75 producers showed their wines to trade and consumers. 'In the way that Grower Champagne is focused on terroir, I think this will become a wider trend across fizz-making - becoming more vineyard- and site-driven.'

