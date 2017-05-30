Sparkling success in awards for Whitc...

Sparkling success in awards for Whitchurch vineyard

A WHITCHURCH vineyard has won a top notch award after beating nearly 300 English and Welsh wines to the title. Coates & Seely's La Perfide Blanc de Blancs 2009 was awarded overall winner at the first UK Wine Awards, which was announced on Wednesday.

