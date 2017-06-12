South of England is 'new frontier' of...

South of England is 'new frontier' of wine, billionaire claims

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

A billionaire who owns the second largest rosA© producer in Provence has claimed the South of England is a " new frontier" in wine after buying a Sussex vineyard earlier this year. Mark Dixon, who owns the ChA teau De Berne wine estate in Provence, bought Kingscote Vineyard in East Grinstead last year after the sudden death of its owner last May .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... Mon Norine 9
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC