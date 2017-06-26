South Africa's First Black Female Win...

South Africa's First Black Female Winemaker Goes Solo

6 hrs ago

In a country in which wine making is still predominantly a white, largely male profession, South Africa's first black woman winemaker, Ntsiki Biyela, is a pioneer: her latest achievement, the creation of her own brand, Aslina. Biyela is no novice to wine making, having brought accolades to red wine producer Stellekaya for the past 13 years.

Chicago, IL

